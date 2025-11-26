Charges Against Trump in Georgia Election Case Dropped

In a surprising turn of events, all criminal charges against former President Donald Trump regarding alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia have been dismissed. The decision was announced on Wednesday by prosecutor Peter Skandalakis, ending the high-profile racketeering case.

This case was seen as a significant legal challenge to Trump since it involved accusations of attempting to alter Georgia's election results by asking a state official to 'find' additional votes. Initiated by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the case faced hurdles after Willis was removed amid ethics complaints.

Skandalakis cited legal and logistical reasons for the dismissal, noting the improbability of compelling a sitting president to appear in court. Trump's lawyer welcomed the decision, and experts pointed to resource constraints and the case's complexity as factors influencing the outcome.