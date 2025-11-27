Left Menu

Former Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra Sentenced to 14 Years for Bribery

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 02:29 IST
On Wednesday, a Peruvian court handed down a 14-year prison sentence to former President Martin Vizcarra, convicting him of accepting bribes before his tenure as president. Vizcarra, who reportedly took $676,000 from construction companies for public contracts from 2011 to 2014, has consistently denied the allegations.

In an online statement post-sentencing, Vizcarra condemned the decision as political revenge. His legal team has appealed the verdict, which also bars him from holding public office for nine years. Despite these setbacks, his brother Mario Vizcarra announced a presidential bid in 2026, pledging to continue their political fight.

Vizcarra's conviction represents a significant win for prosecutors investigating the "Lava Jato" corruption scandal, which has led to numerous arrests of political figures across Latin America. The former president is expected to serve his sentence in the same Lima facility as corrupt ex-presidents Alejandro Toledo and Ollanta Humala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

