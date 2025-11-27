Trump's G20 Showdown: South Africa Excluded from 2026 Summit

Donald Trump declared that South Africa will be excluded from the 2026 G20 summit in Miami, citing recent tensions following the U.S. boycott of the Johannesburg summit. The U.S. disapproved of South Africa's handling of G20 leadership.

The Johannesburg summit resulted in a declaration addressing global challenges, despite U.S. objections. The White House accused South Africa of weaponizing its G20 role. Trump's announcement came after the closing ceremony, which the U.S. did not attend.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa criticized Trump's approach, labeling it as punitive and based on misinformation. Relations between the two nations remain strained, with Trump planning to halt financial aid to South Africa, citing land policy disagreements and false genocide claims.