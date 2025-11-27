Trump's Hard Line: Immigration Policies Under Spotlight After National Guard Assault

President Donald Trump declared Wednesday's attack on two National Guard members near the White House a result of lax migration policies, which he claims are the greatest national security threat to the nation.

His remarks, delivered via a social media video, highlight his resolve to overhaul the immigration system, with the focus on increased scrutiny of current migrants in the country.

The suspect, believed to be an Afghan national who arrived as part of the Biden-era Operation Allies Welcome, has heightened scrutiny over the vetting process, despite criticism from advocates.