Historic Address: President Murmu's Landmark Visit to Odisha Assembly

President Droupadi Murmu is set to make history by addressing the Odisha assembly during her visit. As the first president to do so, she will speak at the assembly from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. Her visit also includes attending a session in her former chamber as a previous member of the assembly.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-11-2025 09:58 IST
In a historic move, President Droupadi Murmu is poised to address the Odisha Legislative Assembly, marking a first in the state's history. Her visit spans two days, during which she will reconnect with her roots in the stateshe once served as an elected member and minister.

On Thursday, Murmu will arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport at 2 pm and head to Raj Bhavan to inaugurate the Kalinga Atithi Nivas. The highlight of her visit is the scheduled address to the assembly members, where she will speak from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Security has been heightened in Bhubaneswar for her visit. President Murmu's itinerary includes a visit to her former chamber, now renovated, where she served as Minister of State. Her commendable political journey was highlighted with the 'Nilkanth Award' as the best MLA in 2007. The assembly session begins the following day, concluding on December 31.

