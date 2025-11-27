Left Menu

Ruling National Conference Strategizes Amidst Internal Tensions

The National Conference holds a two-day working committee meeting to discuss party affairs, public issues, and political activities. Chaired by NC president Farooq Abdullah, the meeting addresses internal challenges following recent bypoll losses and dissent from MP Ruhullah Mehdi, absent at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:32 IST
The ruling National Conference initiated a two-day working committee meeting on Thursday at its headquarters, Nawa-i-Subah. The event, steered by NC president Farooq Abdullah, focuses on key party affairs, public issues, and political activities, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary in attendance.

A party leader stated that the discussions aim to fortify party outreach, evaluate current developments, and establish future strategies. The context for these deliberations includes addressing the party's recent bypoll setbacks in Budgam and Nagrota assembly segments and managing differences with Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Ruhullah Mehdi.

Mehdi, noted for his vocal criticism of the government, was notably absent from the meeting. These discussions are seen as pivotal in navigating the party through present challenges and in outlining its direction ahead.

