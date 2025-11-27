Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Defends Budget Amid Criticism

British finance minister Rachel Reeves stood by her recent budget, countering criticism of tax increases aimed at supporting elevated welfare spending. She plans additional economic growth measures. Reeves' budget involves tax hikes to assure bond investors, funding welfare enhancements demanded by the Labour Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:04 IST
Rachel Reeves Defends Budget Amid Criticism

British finance minister Rachel Reeves on Thursday dismissed concerns that her annual budget, which featured tax increases, was designed to fund enhanced welfare spending. She emphasized her commitment to bolstering the British economy.

Reeves disclosed her intentions to implement further initiatives to stimulate economic growth and improve financial prospects for working citizens. Her budget, unveiled on Wednesday, involves substantial tax hikes to allay bond investors' apprehensions about meeting borrowing goals while satisfying Labour Party demands for increased welfare spending.

Despite analysts' observations that much of the heightened public expenditure is anticipated in upcoming years, with most tax changes delayed until later in the decade, Reeves affirmed her trust in Richard Hughes, head of Britain's budget watchdog, after his agency pre-released a comprehensive budget evaluation.

TRENDING

1
Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

 Russia
2
West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

 India
3
Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025