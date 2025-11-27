Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of Using Foreign Social Media Accounts to Build Anti-India Narrative

The BJP has accused the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating an anti-India narrative using foreign social media accounts. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra highlighted accounts from several countries allegedly created to undermine PM Modi and BJP-RSS. Congress has not responded to these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leveled accusations against the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, stating they are employing social media accounts based in countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United States to propagate an anti-India narrative.

During a press conference held at the BJP headquarters, party MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra presented evidence pointing to various foreign-based social media accounts allegedly involving anti-BJP and anti-Modi campaigns. These accounts, he claimed, disparage the Election Commission, BJP-RSS, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on allegations like 'vote chori.'

Patra accused Congress of collaborating with international entities to attack India's political landscape. He alleged that Congress leader Pawan Khera's account was based in the U.S., and several regional Congress accounts were linked to other countries, raising concerns about the legitimacy and motives behind such activities.

