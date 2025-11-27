BJP Dismisses Congress' CIA-Mossad Claims, Cites People's Support
The BJP dismissed claims by Congress leader Kumar Ketkar suggesting foreign spy agencies CIA and Mossad plotted Congress' defeat in the 2014 elections. BJP's Sambit Patra countered that Congress lost due to ISI influence. Patra emphasized BJP's victory is driven by public support, not external interference.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday firmly refuted accusations by Congress leader Kumar Ketkar, who claimed that the CIA and Mossad were behind Congress' 2014 election defeat.
Sambit Patra, BJP MP and spokesperson, insisted that the BJP owes its success to Indian voters, not foreign agencies like the CIA, Mossad, or alleged ISI influence.
Addressing reporters, Patra stressed Congress' electoral failures stem from aligning with ISI's agenda, highlighting poor results in recent polls as evidence.
