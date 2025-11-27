Left Menu

BJP Dismisses Congress' CIA-Mossad Claims, Cites People's Support

The BJP dismissed claims by Congress leader Kumar Ketkar suggesting foreign spy agencies CIA and Mossad plotted Congress' defeat in the 2014 elections. BJP's Sambit Patra countered that Congress lost due to ISI influence. Patra emphasized BJP's victory is driven by public support, not external interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:30 IST
BJP Dismisses Congress' CIA-Mossad Claims, Cites People's Support
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday firmly refuted accusations by Congress leader Kumar Ketkar, who claimed that the CIA and Mossad were behind Congress' 2014 election defeat.

Sambit Patra, BJP MP and spokesperson, insisted that the BJP owes its success to Indian voters, not foreign agencies like the CIA, Mossad, or alleged ISI influence.

Addressing reporters, Patra stressed Congress' electoral failures stem from aligning with ISI's agenda, highlighting poor results in recent polls as evidence.

TRENDING

1
Netherlands Targets Private Jet Polluters with 2030 Tax Overhaul

Netherlands Targets Private Jet Polluters with 2030 Tax Overhaul

 Global
2
Pharma Veteran Nair Joins Bajaj Healthcare as COO

Pharma Veteran Nair Joins Bajaj Healthcare as COO

 India
3
France's Hybrid Army Initiative: Responding to Global Threats

France's Hybrid Army Initiative: Responding to Global Threats

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Australia Labels Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Sponsors

Tensions Rise: Australia Labels Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Sponsor...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025