The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday firmly refuted accusations by Congress leader Kumar Ketkar, who claimed that the CIA and Mossad were behind Congress' 2014 election defeat.

Sambit Patra, BJP MP and spokesperson, insisted that the BJP owes its success to Indian voters, not foreign agencies like the CIA, Mossad, or alleged ISI influence.

Addressing reporters, Patra stressed Congress' electoral failures stem from aligning with ISI's agenda, highlighting poor results in recent polls as evidence.