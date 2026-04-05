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Modi Intensifies Campaign Against TMC's 'Jungleraj' in West Bengal Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intensified the BJP's campaign against West Bengal's TMC government, using the Malda incident to highlight alleged lawlessness. Accusing TMC of demographic changes and corruption, Modi contrasted fear under TMC with trust under BJP, framing the upcoming elections as a decisive battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coochbehar | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:06 IST
Modi Intensifies Campaign Against TMC's 'Jungleraj' in West Bengal Elections
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sharpened the BJP's electoral attack on the TMC government in West Bengal, focusing on a recent incident in Malda. He claims it highlights widespread lawlessness under what he terms the TMC's 'sponsored maha jungleraj'.

During his rally, Modi framed the upcoming elections as a fight between the 'bhay' (fear) fostered by the ruling party and the 'bharosa' (trust) offered by the BJP. He cited multiple issues, including infiltration and corruption, accusing the TMC of changing demography in border areas to consolidate power.

Modi promised accountability post-elections, signaling a crackdown on alleged TMC wrongdoings. The BJP hopes to capitalize on public discontent, presenting itself as the answer to Bengal's pressing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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