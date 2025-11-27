Digital Allegations: Congress Slams BJP on 'Vote Chori' and Social Media Operations

The Congress has accused the BJP of diverting attention from serious national issues by raising concerns about social media accounts managed from abroad. In a press conference, spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticized the BJP for focusing on foreign-based social media operations instead of addressing pressing matters such as faulty voter lists and Arunachal Pradesh disputes.

Shrinate highlighted that multiple BJP-affiliated accounts, including those of the Gujarat BJP, Startup India, and the Adani Group, are operated internationally, questioning if these accounts were involved in anti-India narratives. The BJP has previously accused Congress of using foreign accounts to criticize the government, asserting their involvement in an anti-national campaign.

This ongoing battle further escalates as both parties engage in blame games over social media accounts, with Congress claiming this to be a diversion from more severe issues, calling for government accountability amidst accusations of cover-ups and electoral misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)