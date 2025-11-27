Left Menu

Digital Allegations: Congress Slams BJP on 'Vote Chori' and Social Media Operations

The Congress accuses the BJP of misleading India by focusing on foreign-based social media accounts rather than addressing issues like faulty voter lists and external territorial claims. The BJP counters with allegations of foreign influence in Congress' narratives. Both parties engage in public accusations about social media operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:11 IST
Digital Allegations: Congress Slams BJP on 'Vote Chori' and Social Media Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has accused the BJP of diverting attention from serious national issues by raising concerns about social media accounts managed from abroad. In a press conference, spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticized the BJP for focusing on foreign-based social media operations instead of addressing pressing matters such as faulty voter lists and Arunachal Pradesh disputes.

Shrinate highlighted that multiple BJP-affiliated accounts, including those of the Gujarat BJP, Startup India, and the Adani Group, are operated internationally, questioning if these accounts were involved in anti-India narratives. The BJP has previously accused Congress of using foreign accounts to criticize the government, asserting their involvement in an anti-national campaign.

This ongoing battle further escalates as both parties engage in blame games over social media accounts, with Congress claiming this to be a diversion from more severe issues, calling for government accountability amidst accusations of cover-ups and electoral misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident on KMP Expressway: A Tale of a Cow and a Family's Loss

Tragic Accident on KMP Expressway: A Tale of a Cow and a Family's Loss

 India
2
Dollar's Unexpected Dance: A Fluctuating Week in Global Currency Markets

Dollar's Unexpected Dance: A Fluctuating Week in Global Currency Markets

 Global
3
Nagaland's Historic Political Merger: Uniting for Naga Identity

Nagaland's Historic Political Merger: Uniting for Naga Identity

 India
4
Swiss Lawmakers Probe Gifts to Donald Trump Amid Tariff Deal

Swiss Lawmakers Probe Gifts to Donald Trump Amid Tariff Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025