Putin Denies Rift With Veteran Diplomat Lavrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Western media claims that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is out of favor. Lavrov, a seasoned diplomat, missed a major Kremlin meeting and was not chosen for a G20 summit role, fueling speculation about his standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:34 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has refuted claims by Western media suggesting a potential discord with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Reports arose after Lavrov, a highly experienced diplomat known for his tough negotiating skills, was absent from a significant Kremlin gathering and was bypassed for a role he traditionally occupies at the G20 summit.

Lavrov's absence from the meeting and his replacement at the summit in South Africa led to conjecture about his status in the Russian government. For years, Lavrov, who is 75, has been a staple in the Russian diplomatic corps, noted for his unwavering diplomatic approach molded during the Soviet era.

In response to these speculations, President Putin has unequivocally stated there is no rift between him and Lavrov, labeling the reports as typical Western media sensationalism.

