Redefining Warfare: Navigating Future Conflicts

In a rapidly evolving global landscape, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan addressed the ongoing transformation in warfare at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue. He stressed the vital role of anticipating and preparing for future conflicts, noting that military readiness is not an option but a necessity.

The general cautioned that traditional concepts of deterrence and stability are becoming increasingly fragile. He highlighted geopolitical tensions, the erosion of treaties, and burgeoning nuclear ambitions as factors contributing to this instability. This necessitates a novel approach to strategic military planning.

Referencing historical military thought, he stated that understanding one's enemy during conflict is more critical now than ever. These insights call for strategic agility, as technological, geopolitical, and military advancements are reshaping the nature of warfare.