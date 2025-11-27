Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Protests for Imran Khan's Access

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi staged a protest near Adiala Jail after being repeatedly denied access to meet PTI founder Imran Khan. The situation has garnered attention, with the PTI raising concerns over Khan's alleged isolation and health condition. Jail officials, however, refute these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Thursday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Sohail Afridi, led a protest close to Adiala Jail following repeated refusals to meet Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Despite attempts to march towards the jail, Afridi and his supporters were halted by police at Factory Naka.

Amidst Afridi's protest, PTI's growing concerns over Khan's health and isolation have intensified. With Khan jailed since August 2023, Afridi questioned the treatment of an entire province as a 'stepmother,' marking a potentially dangerous precedent for representing 25 million people.

Khan's supporters demand access for family and legal counsel, refuting jail officials' claims of Khan being in good health. Zulfi Bukhari, an aide to Khan, highlighted worries about Khan's wellbeing due to weeks of isolation and lack of contact with family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

