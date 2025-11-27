Saffron Tensions: Allegations of Bribery Highlight Maharashtra Political Rift
Amid electoral tensions, Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane accuses ally BJP of voter bribery in Maharashtra, sparking controversy. Allegations focus on BJP worker allegedly hoarding cash for influencing voters. State BJP president stresses maintaining the alliance until upcoming civic elections. The incident underscores existing rifts within the saffron coalition.
- Country:
- India
In a wave of political tension in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane has accused the BJP of attempting voter bribery. Rane claims a BJP worker in Sindhudurg was stockpiling cash to influence the upcoming civic elections on December 2, a charge BJP leaders deny.
The allegations have accentuated the strained dynamics within the ruling coalition. While Rane released videos of his purported sting operation on social media, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan is focusing on preserving the alliance ahead of the elections, temporarily sidestepping the controversy.
The incident throws a spotlight on the deep-rooted rift between the two allies, exacerbated by differing political interests and personal family rivalries. The Election Commission and police are engaged in probing the claims to ensure electoral integrity.
ALSO READ
Call for Transparent Elections: Assam Congress Advocates for Machine-Readable Voter Rolls
Major Police Reshuffle Ahead of West Bengal Elections
Gold's Gleam: Central Banks Boost Reserves Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Political Tensions Escalate: CPI(M) Secretary Faces Allegations of Threats
Coup Tensions in Guinea-Bissau Amid Contested Elections