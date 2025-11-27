Saffron Tensions: Allegations of Bribery Highlight Maharashtra Political Rift

In a wave of political tension in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane has accused the BJP of attempting voter bribery. Rane claims a BJP worker in Sindhudurg was stockpiling cash to influence the upcoming civic elections on December 2, a charge BJP leaders deny.

The allegations have accentuated the strained dynamics within the ruling coalition. While Rane released videos of his purported sting operation on social media, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan is focusing on preserving the alliance ahead of the elections, temporarily sidestepping the controversy.

The incident throws a spotlight on the deep-rooted rift between the two allies, exacerbated by differing political interests and personal family rivalries. The Election Commission and police are engaged in probing the claims to ensure electoral integrity.