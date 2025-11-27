Congress Stages Protest Against 'Vote Theft' in Haryana
Congress launched a protest in Narnaul, Haryana, over alleged 'vote theft,' highlighting issues of unemployment and farmer distress. Leaders Rao Narender Singh, Randeep Surjewala, and Kumari Selja accused the BJP of unethical governance and vowed to restore constitutional rights, urging public support for Rahul Gandhi's political movement.
The Congress party staged a protest in Narnaul, Haryana, on Thursday, focusing on alleged 'vote theft' in the state's elections. The protest was initiated by the state unit head, Rao Narender Singh, who accused the BJP of stealing 25 lakh votes.
With key leaders such as Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala in attendance, Singh emphasized the crucial role of South Haryana in forming the state government, urging Congress workers to inform residents about the supposed constitutional violations by the BJP.
Singh also drew attention to the plight of farmers and escalating lawlessness. He urged everyone to attend a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on December 14. The protest is part of a larger mission to restore voting rights and expose BJP's alleged deceptions, with claims of the government manipulating and misguiding the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
