Congress Stages Protest Against 'Vote Theft' in Haryana

The Congress party staged a protest in Narnaul, Haryana, on Thursday, focusing on alleged 'vote theft' in the state's elections. The protest was initiated by the state unit head, Rao Narender Singh, who accused the BJP of stealing 25 lakh votes.

With key leaders such as Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala in attendance, Singh emphasized the crucial role of South Haryana in forming the state government, urging Congress workers to inform residents about the supposed constitutional violations by the BJP.

Singh also drew attention to the plight of farmers and escalating lawlessness. He urged everyone to attend a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on December 14. The protest is part of a larger mission to restore voting rights and expose BJP's alleged deceptions, with claims of the government manipulating and misguiding the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)