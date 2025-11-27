Left Menu

Congress Stages Protest Against 'Vote Theft' in Haryana

Congress launched a protest in Narnaul, Haryana, over alleged 'vote theft,' highlighting issues of unemployment and farmer distress. Leaders Rao Narender Singh, Randeep Surjewala, and Kumari Selja accused the BJP of unethical governance and vowed to restore constitutional rights, urging public support for Rahul Gandhi's political movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:11 IST
Congress Stages Protest Against 'Vote Theft' in Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party staged a protest in Narnaul, Haryana, on Thursday, focusing on alleged 'vote theft' in the state's elections. The protest was initiated by the state unit head, Rao Narender Singh, who accused the BJP of stealing 25 lakh votes.

With key leaders such as Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala in attendance, Singh emphasized the crucial role of South Haryana in forming the state government, urging Congress workers to inform residents about the supposed constitutional violations by the BJP.

Singh also drew attention to the plight of farmers and escalating lawlessness. He urged everyone to attend a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on December 14. The protest is part of a larger mission to restore voting rights and expose BJP's alleged deceptions, with claims of the government manipulating and misguiding the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

 Global
3
Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

 India
4
False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025