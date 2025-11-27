Early Budget Leak Sparks OBR Controversy

The head of the UK's fiscal watchdog may resign if finance minister Rachel Reeves and lawmakers demand it, following the premature release of government budget details.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) mistakenly published the economic outlook an hour before the finance minister's budget speech, causing market ripples and parliamentary anger.

OBR Chair Richard Hughes expressed deep regret over the incident, which is now under investigation. Hughes stressed his resignation would follow if parliamentary confidence is lost.

