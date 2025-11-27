Left Menu

Early Budget Leak Sparks OBR Controversy

The head of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) faced potential resignation after an early release of budget details. Finance minister Rachel Reeves called it a serious breach, but maintained confidence in OBR Chair Richard Hughes. An investigation is underway to prevent future incidents.

The head of the UK's fiscal watchdog may resign if finance minister Rachel Reeves and lawmakers demand it, following the premature release of government budget details.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) mistakenly published the economic outlook an hour before the finance minister's budget speech, causing market ripples and parliamentary anger.

OBR Chair Richard Hughes expressed deep regret over the incident, which is now under investigation. Hughes stressed his resignation would follow if parliamentary confidence is lost.

