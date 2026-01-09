Left Menu

Tragic Geyser Leak Claims Life of 4-Year-Old Boy

A tragic geyser gas leak in Shahbazpur led to the death of a 4-year-old boy and left his 11-year-old brother critically injured. The incident occurred while they were bathing. The family was alerted after receiving no response when knocking. The elder brother remains hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 4-year-old boy tragically lost his life to asphyxiation attributed to a suspected geyser gas leak while bathing at home in Shahbazpur, police reported Friday.

The boy, identified as Ryan, and his 11-year-old brother Ayan were discovered unconscious after being unresponsive to their mother's knocks on the bathroom door.

Emergency services rushed both children to the district hospital, where Ryan succumbed, while Ayan was transferred to a medical facility in Bareilly, still in critical condition. Investigations are ongoing, according to local police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

