Tragic Geyser Leak Claims Life of 4-Year-Old Boy

A 4-year-old boy tragically lost his life to asphyxiation attributed to a suspected geyser gas leak while bathing at home in Shahbazpur, police reported Friday.

The boy, identified as Ryan, and his 11-year-old brother Ayan were discovered unconscious after being unresponsive to their mother's knocks on the bathroom door.

Emergency services rushed both children to the district hospital, where Ryan succumbed, while Ayan was transferred to a medical facility in Bareilly, still in critical condition. Investigations are ongoing, according to local police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)