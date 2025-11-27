Left Menu

A Presidential Connection: Ananta Behera's Unforgettable Encounter

Ananta Charan Behera, a retired employee of the Odisha assembly, experienced a memorable moment when President Droupadi Murmu recognized him in a crowd and addressed him by name. He recalls his close association with Murmu during her tenure as a minister, which she warmly acknowledged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:29 IST
During a recent visit to the Odisha assembly, Ananta Charan Behera was taken aback when President Droupadi Murmu recognized him among a crowd and called him by name. Behera, a former employee, served under Murmu when she was a minister in the early 2000s.

Behera had been awaiting Murmu's departure from her former office when the President surprised him by inquiring about his family. This interaction, he noted, was deeply significant, considering Murmu's prominence and their long history.

Reflecting on his years working closely with Murmu, Behera expressed pride in being remembered by her. He fondly recounted the times when he handled tasks for Murmu and praised her continued warmth and familiarity.

