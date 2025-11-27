A Presidential Connection: Ananta Behera's Unforgettable Encounter

During a recent visit to the Odisha assembly, Ananta Charan Behera was taken aback when President Droupadi Murmu recognized him among a crowd and called him by name. Behera, a former employee, served under Murmu when she was a minister in the early 2000s.

Behera had been awaiting Murmu's departure from her former office when the President surprised him by inquiring about his family. This interaction, he noted, was deeply significant, considering Murmu's prominence and their long history.

Reflecting on his years working closely with Murmu, Behera expressed pride in being remembered by her. He fondly recounted the times when he handled tasks for Murmu and praised her continued warmth and familiarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)