Bridging Paths to Peace: Ukraine and U.S. Delegations Set to Meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukraine and U.S. delegations will meet to finalize a peace and security formula, first discussed in Geneva. Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of these comprehensive talks, noting further discussions involving himself next week which aim to solidify Ukraine's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 00:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared on Thursday that delegations from Ukraine and the United States are set to meet this week to discuss a peace and security framework initially proposed in Geneva.

Addressing the nation, Zelenskiy emphasized the significance of the upcoming meeting aimed at consolidating discussions that have taken place so far. He indicated that the Ukrainian delegation would be thoroughly prepared to engage in substantive negotiations.

Zelenskiy also mentioned that there would be additional talks involving both delegations and himself in the forthcoming week, although specific details were not provided. He expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to maintain its position steadily.

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

