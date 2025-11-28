Bridging Paths to Peace: Ukraine and U.S. Delegations Set to Meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared on Thursday that delegations from Ukraine and the United States are set to meet this week to discuss a peace and security framework initially proposed in Geneva.

Addressing the nation, Zelenskiy emphasized the significance of the upcoming meeting aimed at consolidating discussions that have taken place so far. He indicated that the Ukrainian delegation would be thoroughly prepared to engage in substantive negotiations.

Zelenskiy also mentioned that there would be additional talks involving both delegations and himself in the forthcoming week, although specific details were not provided. He expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to maintain its position steadily.