Left Menu

Political Turmoil Continues: Former Peruvian Presidents Sentenced

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has been sentenced to 11.5 years for rebellion and conspiracy after attempting to dissolve Congress in 2022. His sentencing follows that of ex-President Martin Vizcarra, who received 14 years for bribery. Castillo's actions triggered protests and further political instability in Peru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 01:06 IST
Political Turmoil Continues: Former Peruvian Presidents Sentenced
Pedro Castillo

In a significant judicial development, Peru's former leftist President Pedro Castillo has been sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for rebellion and conspiracy. Castillo's attempts to dissolve Congress in late 2022, which led to his removal from office, were deemed as actions against the state.

This sentence comes shortly after another ex-leader, Martin Vizcarra, received a 14-year prison term for bribery, highlighting a continuing trend of political leaders facing justice in Peru. Castillo's decision to dissolve Congress sparked public unrest, significantly impacting the nation's stability.

Since 2018, political unrest has been prevalent in Peru, with multiple impeachments and resignations resulting in six different presidents. Following Castillo's removal, Dina Boluarte briefly held power before being declared unfit to govern. Jose Jeri now holds the presidency, with elections slated for April next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia’s Electoral Authority Fines Petro Campaign for Funding Violations

Colombia’s Electoral Authority Fines Petro Campaign for Funding Violations

 Colombia
2
Zelenskiy's Unyielding Stance on Ukrainian Territory

Zelenskiy's Unyielding Stance on Ukrainian Territory

 Global
3
Major Blow to Terror Group: 22 TTP Militants Neutralized

Major Blow to Terror Group: 22 TTP Militants Neutralized

 Pakistan
4
Brazil Sets Deadline for Carbon Market Regulation

Brazil Sets Deadline for Carbon Market Regulation

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025