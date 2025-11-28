Political Turmoil Continues: Former Peruvian Presidents Sentenced

In a significant judicial development, Peru's former leftist President Pedro Castillo has been sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for rebellion and conspiracy. Castillo's attempts to dissolve Congress in late 2022, which led to his removal from office, were deemed as actions against the state.

This sentence comes shortly after another ex-leader, Martin Vizcarra, received a 14-year prison term for bribery, highlighting a continuing trend of political leaders facing justice in Peru. Castillo's decision to dissolve Congress sparked public unrest, significantly impacting the nation's stability.

Since 2018, political unrest has been prevalent in Peru, with multiple impeachments and resignations resulting in six different presidents. Following Castillo's removal, Dina Boluarte briefly held power before being declared unfit to govern. Jose Jeri now holds the presidency, with elections slated for April next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)