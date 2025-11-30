Left Menu

Delhi's MCD Bypolls: A Pivotal Showdown Amid Subdued Voter Turnout

The MCD bypolls in Delhi showed low voter interest with only 31.3% turnout by 4 pm. Chandni Mahal led with 41.95% voter participation. These elections are crucial, following BJP's recent Assembly win. Votes are to be counted on December 3, determining the political climate in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The voter turnout in the Delhi MCD bypolls for 12 wards on Sunday was notably low, with just 31.3% of eligible voters casting their votes by 4 pm, according to the State Election Commission. The voting process was conducted between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm.

Chandni Mahal witnessed the highest voter turnout at 41.95%, whereas Greater Kailash registered the lowest at 20.87%. With results expected on December 3, these bypolls are seen as a gauge of public sentiment post the BJP's decisive Assembly election victory in February. Numerous polling stations were set up to ensure a smooth operation.

The electoral battle sees 51 candidates contending, including 26 women, with significant representation from BJP, AAP, and Congress. The BJP's stronghold is evident from its capture of 9 out of the 12 wards going into the bypolls, with AAP holding the remaining 3. This local election round could reshape political dynamics following BJP's return to power after 27 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

