BJD Pushes for Electoral Transparency in Parliament Winter Session

The BJD, under Naveen Patnaik's leadership, is set to join opposition forces to demand a discussion on electoral transparency during the Parliament's Winter Session. The party raises concerns about large-scale voting irregularities and urges the Election Commission to address electoral discrepancies, citing the need for bolstered democracy and federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:22 IST
The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced its intention to join other opposition parties in demanding a comprehensive discussion on electoral transparency in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, set to commence on Monday.

Senior BJD leader Sasmit Patra expressed concerns over alleged voting discrepancies, citing the Nuapada bypoll's exceptionally high voter turnout as indicative of potential irregularities. The BJD urges the Election Commission to come forward with clarifications on these issues, seen as threats to democracy.

The BJD, which has been in power in Odisha for 24 years but lost to the BJP in recent elections, emphasizes its commitment to strengthening federalism, focusing on regional issues, and addressing state-related concerns such as inflation, unemployment, and key infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

