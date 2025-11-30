Nepal Upscales Voting Landscape for March General Election

Nepal is gearing up for its March 5 general election with significant enhancements in voting accessibility. The election commission has added 168 new polling stations, increasing the total to 10,967, and removed 93 obsolete sites, elevating voters' experience and accessibility.

According to Election Commission Spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai, this national review focused on resolving long-standing issues like inaccurate station names and hard-to-reach locations. These adjustments follow a surge in voter registration, with 837,094 new voters added by the November 21 deadline, reflecting a substantial increase since the last election in 2022.

Simultaneously, 120 political parties have applied for registration, eager to participate in the upcoming election. Among them are major parties like the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal. Following the Gen Z movement which led to a governmental shift, several new parties have emerged, awaiting final registration approval.

