Khaleda Zia's Health: A Nation Holds Its Breath

The health condition of Bangladesh's former premier, Khaleda Zia, remains critical and unchanged, according to senior leaders of her party. Zia, who is 80 years old and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was admitted to a private hospital on November 23 due to a chest infection impacting her heart and lungs.

Initially moved to the coronary care unit after her condition worsened, Zia's status has not shown significant improvement. BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi relayed doctors' reports that her condition has neither deteriorated nor improved, indicating a stable yet concerning situation.

Though there have been discussions about possible treatment abroad, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir noted that her current health does not support overseas travel. The BNP previously described her situation as 'very critical' and urged the public to pray for her recovery, as Zia continues to suffer from multiple other health issues, including liver, kidney, and diabetes complications.

