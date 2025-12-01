Left Menu

U.S.-Ukrainian Officials Meet in Florida: Progress Towards Peace

U.S. and Ukrainian officials held a productive meeting in Florida, aiming to work towards ending Russia's war in Ukraine. Secretary of State Marco Rubio mentioned complex dynamics and upcoming discussions in Moscow, emphasizing communication with the Russian side to understand their perspective.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. and Ukrainian officials convened in Florida on Sunday. The U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, described the discussions as 'very productive' but noted that more work is needed to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Rubio highlighted the complexities involved, pointing out that another key stakeholder, Russia, must be part of the peace process. He announced that further discussions are planned for later this week when Mr. Witkoff is scheduled to travel to Moscow.

Despite these challenges, communication channels with the Russian side have been established, allowing U.S. negotiators to gain a clearer understanding of their positions. The focus remains on fostering dialogue to bring an end to the war.

