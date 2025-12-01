In a bid to seek a peaceful resolution to the prolonged conflict with Russia, U.S. and Ukrainian officials convened on Sunday to discuss potential pathways to peace. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism about the progress, underscoring the shared vision for a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine.

The discussions marked a significant step following a U.S.-proposed peace blueprint, initially criticized for favoring Russia. Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner joined the talks, representing the U.S. President. The meeting highlighted underlying tensions, with new Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov emphasizing productive exchanges.

Amidst a domestic political crisis in Ukraine, exacerbated by the war and a corruption scandal, Kyiv's leadership is engaging in strategic negotiations. With Russian forces pressing on, and Ukrainian power systems under attack, Ukraine remains resilient, vowing to secure favorable terms while navigating complex diplomatic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)