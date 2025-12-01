AIADMK Rally: Palaniswami's Fiery Rebuke of Sengottaiyan

In a fiery address at a rally in Gobichettipalayam, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami didn't mince words as he lashed out at the expelled leader K A Sengottaiyan, calling him a 'betrayer' to the party's cause.

Palaniswami, addressing the crowd on Sengottaiyan's home turf, defended the decision to expel the nine-time MLA, accusing him of selfish motives. He reassured supporters of AIADMK's strength and vowed victory in the upcoming elections, underlining the party's continued dominance.

The former Chief Minister dismissively addressed Sengottaiyan's departure to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and questioned his loyalty to the people of his constituency. He extended his customary wish of goodwill but maintained that the expelled leader's actions warranted his removal. Palaniswami rallied his followers by pledging that Gobichettipalayam would be AIADMK's stronghold come 2026.

