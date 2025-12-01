Left Menu

Opposition Strategizes as Congress Flags Concerns Over SIR in Winter Parliament Session

The INDIA bloc holds discussions amidst Congress raising serious concerns about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) affecting electoral processes. Trinamool Congress skips the meeting citing preoccupations, while Congress MPs criticize SIR's impact on Booth Level Officers, demanding reforms and accountability ahead of a packed winter parliamentary session.

Opposition Strategizes as Congress Flags Concerns Over SIR in Winter Parliament Session
INDIA bloc MPs protesting over SIR issue in Parliament monsoon session (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) convened on Monday to strategize for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions. Notably absent were Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, who cited prior commitments to their own party meetings ahead of the winter session, as per Congress sources.

The coalition leaders are planning to spotlight critical issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the recent Delhi blast close to Red Fort, deteriorating air quality in the capital, and significant foreign policy concerns. Sunday's all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, included delegates from 36 parties, aiming to ensure a constructive parliamentary session.

Congress MPs, alarmed by what they describe as an 'unplanned and one-sided' SIR exercise, have demanded an adjournment motion to debate its implications, criticizing the pressure it places on Booth Level Officers. This pressure has led to tragic consequences, including reported deaths. The Congress demands a suspension of the exercise, inquiries into the deaths, compensation to affected families, and a reformation of election procedures.

