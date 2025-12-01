Congress Slams PM Modi as 'Biggest Dramabaaz'

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling him the 'biggest dramabaaz' following his accusations directed at the opposition for indulging in theatrics in Parliament.

In a strongly worded statement on X, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused Modi of sidestepping pressing public issues in favor of engaging in 'dramebazi delivery'. Kharge alleged that the government has consistently undermined parliamentary protocols for over a decade, calling for a return to genuine debate on people-centric issues.

He pointed out the glaring struggles faced by the common man, including unemployment and inflation, while criticizing the expedited passing of several bills without thorough discussion, highlighting an apparent disconnect from democratic processes and real issues confronting citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)