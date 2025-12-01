Left Menu

Congress Slams PM Modi as 'Biggest Dramabaaz'

The Congress party criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'biggest dramabaaz' for accusing the opposition of drama in Parliament. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted issues of unemployment and economic inequality, challenging the BJP to address real problems rather than indulge in distractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 12:19 IST
Congress Slams PM Modi as 'Biggest Dramabaaz'
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling him the 'biggest dramabaaz' following his accusations directed at the opposition for indulging in theatrics in Parliament.

In a strongly worded statement on X, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused Modi of sidestepping pressing public issues in favor of engaging in 'dramebazi delivery'. Kharge alleged that the government has consistently undermined parliamentary protocols for over a decade, calling for a return to genuine debate on people-centric issues.

He pointed out the glaring struggles faced by the common man, including unemployment and inflation, while criticizing the expedited passing of several bills without thorough discussion, highlighting an apparent disconnect from democratic processes and real issues confronting citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC asks CBI to first probe pan-India digital arrest scam cases.

SC asks CBI to first probe pan-India digital arrest scam cases.

 India
2
Streamlined Approval: Revolutionizing Coal Exploration

Streamlined Approval: Revolutionizing Coal Exploration

 India
3
SC asks States, including opposition-ruled WB, TN, Karnataka, Telangana, to accord assent to CBI for probing digital arrest cases.

SC asks States, including opposition-ruled WB, TN, Karnataka, Telangana, to ...

 India
4
Lok Sabha passes The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill-2025 to replace Ordinance.

Lok Sabha passes The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill-...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025