Parliament: A Platform for Delivery, Not Drama, Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Opposition for turning Parliament into a political theater rather than a place for constructive debate and delivery. He stressed the importance of debates driven by responsibility, especially in the wake of electoral losses and stressed the involvement of young MPs to offer fresh perspectives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of the opposition, asserting that Parliament should be a podium for action rather than political drama. The Prime Minister accused opposition parties of transforming the legislative House into a prelude for elections and an outlet for electoral frustration.
In statements made outside the Parliament before the Winter session, Modi emphasized that deliberations should center on responsibility and accountability, urging the sessions to serve as platforms for meaningful dialogue. He suggested offering advice to opposition parties to foster positivity in political discourse.
The Prime Minister referred to recent electoral defeats of the opposition, particularly in Bihar, emphasizing that losses should not translate into disruptions. Modi urged all leaders to recognize the Legislature's purpose and highlighted the inclusion of young MPs to bring innovative ideas into parliamentary discourse.
