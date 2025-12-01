Left Menu

Parliament: A Platform for Delivery, Not Drama, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Opposition for turning Parliament into a political theater rather than a place for constructive debate and delivery. He stressed the importance of debates driven by responsibility, especially in the wake of electoral losses and stressed the involvement of young MPs to offer fresh perspectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 12:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of the opposition, asserting that Parliament should be a podium for action rather than political drama. The Prime Minister accused opposition parties of transforming the legislative House into a prelude for elections and an outlet for electoral frustration.

In statements made outside the Parliament before the Winter session, Modi emphasized that deliberations should center on responsibility and accountability, urging the sessions to serve as platforms for meaningful dialogue. He suggested offering advice to opposition parties to foster positivity in political discourse.

The Prime Minister referred to recent electoral defeats of the opposition, particularly in Bihar, emphasizing that losses should not translate into disruptions. Modi urged all leaders to recognize the Legislature's purpose and highlighted the inclusion of young MPs to bring innovative ideas into parliamentary discourse.

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

