Kharge Calls for Balanced Leadership in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha's Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, assured Chairman CP Radhakrishnan of cooperation from the Congress party for the smooth conduct of the House. He urged equal treatment for Opposition and Treasury benches. Kharge also mentioned former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, prompting treasury protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 12:36 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ensure smooth proceedings in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge extended assurances of support to Chairman CP Radhakrishnan. Kharge emphasized the importance of equal treatment for Opposition and Treasury benches, urging Radhakrishnan to uphold the office's credibility.

The Rajya Sabha welcomed Vice President Radhakrishnan on his inaugural day in the Chair, while Kharge reminisced about former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, eliciting protests from treasury benches. Kharge's remarks highlighted the Congress' adherence to constitutional and parliamentary traditions.

Kharge called for balanced leadership between both sides of the aisle to ensure fair proceedings, evoking criticism from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for mentioning Dhankhar's resignation during the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

