Commencement of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly Marks a New Political Chapter

The 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly commenced its first session on Monday, welcoming newly elected members who took oaths of office under the oversight of pro tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav. Members expressed their linguistic diversity by taking oaths in languages such as Hindi, English, Urdu, Sanskrit, and Maithili, while the process notably began with the cabinet ministers.

Prominent figures like Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were among the first to be sworn in, followed by veteran BJP leader Prem Kumar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who is anticipated to continue as Leader of the Opposition. The vital role of the Speaker will be determined on Tuesday, with Prem Kumar seen as a key contender.

The five-day session promises pivotal discussions, including Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's scheduled address to both Houses on Wednesday and the unveiling of the second supplementary budget. The conclusion on Friday will feature thorough debates and passing of the appropriation bill. The session highlights the NDA's commanding victory in the recent assembly elections, securing 202 of 243 seats, underlined by a visibly jubilant ruling party.