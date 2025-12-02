Trump to host leaders of Rwanda, Congo on Thursday

U.S. President Donald Trump will host the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday to sign a peace agreement, the White House said.

The meeting is expected to build on a U.S.-brokered peace deal reached in June and signed by the two countries' foreign ministers, and an economic framework agreed on in November.

The Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group staged a lightning advance in eastern Congo this year, seizing the region's two largest cities and raising fears of a wider war.

