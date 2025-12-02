Dominican Republic permits US airport access for anti-drug operations until April, president says

The Dominican Republic's agreement with the United States to allow its personnel access to restricted parts of two airports in the Caribbean nation will run until April 2026, President Luis Abinader said in a weekly press conference.

The deal, signed last week with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, comes as the U.S. ramps up a military build up and lethal strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, as it ramps up pressure on the government in Venezuela.

