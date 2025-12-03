Left Menu

UP CM urges BJP workers to ensure 100 per cent participation in SIR exercise

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-12-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 23:02 IST
UP CM urges BJP workers to ensure 100 per cent participation in SIR exercise
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday urged BJP office-bearers and workers to ensure full participation in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, stressing that no eligible voter should be left out.

Reviewing progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign during a meeting with BJP leaders in Gorakhpur, councillors, former councillors and ward-level election contestants at the Annexe Auditorium in Gorakhpur, the chief minister directed that a fully accurate voter list must be prepared.

According to an official statement, Adityanath instructed party workers to help voters to submit the SIR enumeration form. He asked the BJP workers to go door to door to get the SIR enumeration forms filled, and instructed that a 10-member team comprising each booth president, booth committee members and senior workers be constituted for the task.

Adityanath said special camps should be organised at every booth from December 5 to 10 to ensure that every eligible voter's documents are submitted.

He also directed that a separate group of BJP women workers be formed to assist female voters through door-to-door outreach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife

UPDATE 3-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife

 Global
2
1 dead after shooting at food court at MGM National Harbor in DC suburbs, police say

1 dead after shooting at food court at MGM National Harbor in DC suburbs, po...

 Global
3
REUTERS NEXT -Mizuho’s Katz sees 'fertile' conditions driving robust M&A market into 2026

REUTERS NEXT -Mizuho’s Katz sees 'fertile' conditions driving robust M&A mar...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Indexes rise as Fed rate cut expectations outweigh Microsoft decline

US STOCKS-Indexes rise as Fed rate cut expectations outweigh Microsoft decli...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025