UP CM urges BJP workers to ensure 100 per cent participation in SIR exercise

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday urged BJP office-bearers and workers to ensure full participation in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, stressing that no eligible voter should be left out.

Reviewing progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign during a meeting with BJP leaders in Gorakhpur, councillors, former councillors and ward-level election contestants at the Annexe Auditorium in Gorakhpur, the chief minister directed that a fully accurate voter list must be prepared.

According to an official statement, Adityanath instructed party workers to help voters to submit the SIR enumeration form. He asked the BJP workers to go door to door to get the SIR enumeration forms filled, and instructed that a 10-member team comprising each booth president, booth committee members and senior workers be constituted for the task.

Adityanath said special camps should be organised at every booth from December 5 to 10 to ensure that every eligible voter's documents are submitted.

He also directed that a separate group of BJP women workers be formed to assist female voters through door-to-door outreach.

