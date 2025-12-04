Left Menu

Israel identifies body of Gaza hostage as Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak, PM office says

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-12-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 10:06 IST
Israel identifies body of Gaza hostage as Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak, PM office says
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Israel has identified on Thursday the remains of the hostage it received from Hamas as Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak, according to the prime minister's office.

The body of Israeli Ran Gvili, the last of the living and deceased hostages to be returned, is still in Gaza.

Hamas agreed to hand over all living and deceased hostages held in Gaza as part of the initial ceasefire deal outlined in U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CM inaugurates Digital Forensic Division, Advanced Equipment Laboratory in Dharamshala

CM inaugurates Digital Forensic Division, Advanced Equipment Laboratory in D...

 India
2
Revenue from Health Security se National Security Cess Bill will be shared with states for specific health schemes: FM in Lok Sabha.

Revenue from Health Security se National Security Cess Bill will be shared w...

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Putin says Russia will take all of Ukraine's Donbas region militarily or otherwise

UPDATE 1-Putin says Russia will take all of Ukraine's Donbas region militari...

 Global
4
Rory McIlroy has a ''rollercoaster'' 1st round at the Australian Open, shoots 1-over 72

Rory McIlroy has a ''rollercoaster'' 1st round at the Australian Open, shoot...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025