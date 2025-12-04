Israel identifies body of Gaza hostage as Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak, PM office says
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-12-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 10:06 IST
Israel has identified on Thursday the remains of the hostage it received from Hamas as Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak, according to the prime minister's office.
The body of Israeli Ran Gvili, the last of the living and deceased hostages to be returned, is still in Gaza.
Hamas agreed to hand over all living and deceased hostages held in Gaza as part of the initial ceasefire deal outlined in U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the war.
