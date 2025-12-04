Left Menu

'What is their answer now': Priyanka jabs BJP on rupee breaching 90/dollar

What is their answer now, ask them, why are you asking me. Forex traders said that restrained central bank intervention ahead of the crucial Monetary Policy Committee MPC decision and significant dollar demand from importers have exerted persistent downward pressure on the local currency.At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.36.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP over the rupee crossing the 90-mark against the US dollar, and asked what is their answer now as they had commented when the dollar had risen during Manmohan Singh's time.

The rupee slumped 28 paise to an all-time low of 90.43 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday.

Asked about it in Parliament House complex, Gandhi told reporters, ''Some years ago when (value of) dollar (with respect to the rupee) was high during Manmohan Singh's time, what did these people say? What is their answer now, ask them, why are you asking me.'' Forex traders said that restrained central bank intervention ahead of the crucial Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision and significant dollar demand from importers have exerted persistent downward pressure on the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.36. It slipped further to a record low of 90.43 against the greenback in initial deals, registering a loss of 28 paise from its previous closing level.

On Wednesday, the rupee breached the 90-a-dollar level for the first time to settle at a fresh all-time low of 90.15 against the greenback.

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said the falling rupee is not affecting inflation or exports.

