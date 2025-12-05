Kerala's Political Future: Will Pinarayi Vijayan Lead Again?
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refrains from confirming if he will lead the CPI(M)-led LDF in the upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking at a press event ahead of local polls, Vijayan emphasized that the decision rests with the party, while his colleagues advocate continuity under his leadership.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday addressed speculation about his potential leadership role in next year's Assembly election, stating that the decision rests with his party, the CPI(M). The comments were made during a 'Meet the Press' event hosted by the Ernakulam Press Club, marking a critical moment ahead of the local body polls.
These local elections are viewed as a precursor to the larger Assembly polls slated for April-May next year. When questioned about running for a third term, Vijayan, who led the LDF to two consecutive victories, remained non-committal, saying, "The party has to decide."
Support for Vijayan's leadership was echoed by senior party figures like State Finance Minister K N Balagopal, who stressed the importance of continuity to sustain the developmental progress achieved under Vijayan's first two terms.
