Soccer-Araujo granted indefinite leave of absence by Barca, reports say

Barcelona defender and captain Ronald Araujo has been granted an indefinite leave of absence by the Spanish club upon his request, according to reports. The Uruguayan was not part of their matchday squad during Saturday's 3-1 La Liga home win against Alaves, with manager Hansi Flick saying he is absent due to a "stomach virus".

Araujo's last appearance was during their 3-0 Champions League loss against Chelsea on Tuesday last week when he was sent off for a second yellow after a clumsy trip on Cucurella a minute before the break. According to a report in The Athletic, Barcelona's sporting director Deco met with Araujo's agents on Monday and granted the 28-year-old time to step away from football, with the club committing to giving him the time he needs.

"It is a private situation, I don't want to say more. And please, if you can respect it I would appreciate it," Flick told reporters on Monday. There was no immediate response from Barcelona to a request for comment made outside normal business hours.

Barcelona, who currently top the league table, will host the fourth-placed Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

