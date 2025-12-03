Left Menu

EU to introduce export restrictions on rare earth magnet waste in early 2026

Permanent magnets are critical for electric vehicles, defence and renewable energy. The Commission also said it will mobilise 3 billion euros ($3.50 billion) over the next 12 months for strategic raw materials projects that can deliver production in short term.

The European Commission said on Wednesday it will introduce export restrictions on rare earth permanent magnet waste and scrap in the early 2026 to boost recycling within the bloc, as part of its REsourceEU package aimed at curbing its reliance on China.

Recycling would potentially meet 20% of the EU's current permanent magnet demand of 20,000 tonnes. Permanent magnets are critical for electric vehicles, defence and renewable energy.

The Commission also said it will mobilise 3 billion euros ($3.50 billion) over the next 12 months for strategic raw materials projects that can deliver production in short term. ($1 = 0.8573 euros)

