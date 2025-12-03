Credit for victory in Sangam Vihar ward goes to party workers: Delhi Congress chief Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said on Wednesday that the credit for the party winning the Sangam Vihar A MCD ward in bypolls goes to the workers who toiled hard day and night.

Congress's Suresh Choudhary polled 12,766 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Subhrajeet Gautam, who received 9,138 votes. The AAP was relegated to the third spot.

The results of the bypolls to the 12 MCD wards were announced on Wednesday. The increase in the Congress's vote share from 6.18 per cent to 13.44 per cent is a testimony to the political transformation, a statement issued by the party said.

Yadav said the bypoll results show that people are once again looking towards the Congress.

''The result of our hard work is that while our vote percentage has doubled, the vote percentage of the BJP has fallen by 2 per cent and that of the Aam Aadmi Party by 8 per cent,'' the Congress leader claimed.

Yadav said he has revived the Delhi Congress by strengthening it at the grassroots level and reorganising the districts and blocks by uniting the workers of all the assemblies.

Of the 12 MCD wards that went to bypolls on November 30, the BJP won seven, the AAP three, while the Congress and the All India Forward Bloc emerged victorious in one ward each.

