A Tale of Two Kabirs: Mistaken Identity Fuels Mosque Donation Chaos in Bengal

In a perplexing case of mistaken identity that underscores the quirks of West Bengal's political scene, two men named Humayun Kabir find themselves at the center of a mosque donation riddle.

One Kabir, in Murshidabad, laid the foundation for a Babri Masjid-style mosque, sparking a donation drive with nationwide attention. Meanwhile, 200 kilometers away, another Kabir, the Debra MLA, received nearly 200 phone calls from potential donors seeking to contribute to the mosque.

As online donations reached Rs 93 lakh, the Debra MLA clarified his mistaken identity both through phone calls and a social media post, emphasizing that places of worship should not become political arenas. The incident highlights a comical and unintended twist in Bengal's political theatre.

(With inputs from agencies.)