Left Menu

A Tale of Two Kabirs: Mistaken Identity Fuels Mosque Donation Chaos in Bengal

In West Bengal, a case of mistaken identity has emerged as two men named Humayun Kabir find themselves embroiled in mosque donation confusion. While one lays a mosque's foundation, the other fields donation calls intended for his namesake, creating an amusing subplot in the region's political scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:58 IST
A Tale of Two Kabirs: Mistaken Identity Fuels Mosque Donation Chaos in Bengal
mosque
  • Country:
  • India

In a perplexing case of mistaken identity that underscores the quirks of West Bengal's political scene, two men named Humayun Kabir find themselves at the center of a mosque donation riddle.

One Kabir, in Murshidabad, laid the foundation for a Babri Masjid-style mosque, sparking a donation drive with nationwide attention. Meanwhile, 200 kilometers away, another Kabir, the Debra MLA, received nearly 200 phone calls from potential donors seeking to contribute to the mosque.

As online donations reached Rs 93 lakh, the Debra MLA clarified his mistaken identity both through phone calls and a social media post, emphasizing that places of worship should not become political arenas. The incident highlights a comical and unintended twist in Bengal's political theatre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025