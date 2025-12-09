Kerala's Stand Unwavering as Controversial Court Acquittal Sparks Debate

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reaffirmed the state government's commitment to supporting the survivor in the 2017 actor abduction and assault case, despite a local court recently acquitting actor Dileep. Vijayan addressed the media in Kannur, criticizing remarks made by Congress MP and UDF convenor Adoor Prakash, who claimed that Dileep had received justice.

Vijayan emphasized that the prosecution handled the case diligently, maintaining that both the societal and legal communities had positively acknowledged the government's stance. He declared that the judgment details would be thoroughly reviewed, and the government would possibly file an appeal after a legal analysis. He noted that Prakash's comments symbolized the Congress-led UDF's perspective over the general public sentiment.

Meanwhile, UDF convenor Adoor Prakash reiterated support for the survivor but acknowledged the court's decision, citing a personal relationship with Dileep. He also called for an investigation into the actor's allegations against police officials. Political leaders continue to spar over the case, with Kerala Health Minister Veena George criticizing UDF's perceived stance against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)