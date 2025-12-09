Austria's Controversial Headscarf Ban Sparks Debate

Austria's governing coalition announced plans to introduce a ban on headscarves in schools for girls under 14, drawing criticism from rights organizations. The proposed legislation may face challenges in the Constitutional Court, with similar past measures being overturned.

The conservative government, noting the rising influence of the far-right Freedom Party, has prioritized immigration issues, which critics argue stirs anti-Muslim feelings. Debate in the lower house is anticipated on the potential ban, affecting approximately 12,000 children.

Despite the intent of protecting girls' freedoms stated by governmental leaders, the Islamic Religious Community and Amnesty International argue the move infringes on fundamental rights and may contribute to a negative environment for Muslims. The government's efforts aim to find a balance after a previous ban was struck down, with mixed expectations regarding the law's survival in court.

