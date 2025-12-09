Kerala's Local Elections: A Prelude to State Assembly Battle

Driven by intense political campaigning, polling in seven Kerala districts exceeded the 50% mark by early afternoon, highlighting significant voter engagement as residents gauge the landscape for next year's legislative assembly elections.

Prominent figures across professions, including actors and politicians, lined up to vote, with many expressing desires for political change amid governance dissatisfaction.

Key issues like the Sabarimala temple gold case and local sanitation concerns shaped a contentious electoral atmosphere, as ruling and opposition fronts advanced competing narratives to sway the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)