Punjab's Political Battle: Mann vs Opposition

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the opposition for avoiding a budget debate concerning a new Rs 1,000 monthly scheme for women. Mann claimed the opposition couldn't counter his government's initiatives. He highlighted efforts for economic empowerment and water resource management, reiterating AAP's commitment to election promises.

Punjab Chief Minister
In a biting address, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized opposition parties for evading a crucial budget debate. Mann argued their absence signified an inability to challenge his government's empowerment initiatives, including a Rs 1,000 monthly allowance for women.

Concluding the budget estimates discussion for 2026-27, Mann underscored commitments to economic upliftment and resource management, asserting that his administration has adhered to election pledges. Citing data improvements in canal water access, he pointed to fulfilled promises and foreseeable election success in 2027.

Mann further lambasted the opposition, accusing them of historically neglecting poverty-stricken communities, highlighting their absence from constructive discussions. He firmly stated that such parties might vanish from the political scene by the next election cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

