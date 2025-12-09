Left Menu

Clash of Voices: Vande Mataram and the Political Tug-of-War in Parliament

In a fiery debate over the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram,' BJP and Congress members clashed in Rajya Sabha. BJP's Radha Mohan Das challenged Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's historical claims, alleging congressional neglect of the song. Calls for a contemporary reimagining of 'Vande Mataram' emerged amid political tension.

Clash of Voices: Vande Mataram and the Political Tug-of-War in Parliament
The Rajya Sabha witnessed a tumultuous debate on Tuesday as the BJP and Congress sparred over the legacy and historical treatment of 'Vande Mataram' on its 150th anniversary. The debate, initiated by BJP member Radha Mohan Das, spotlighted tensions stemming from historical allegations and differing interpretations of the song's significance.

Radha Mohan Das disputed Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's claims, alleging interruptions of Pandit Vishnu Digambar Paluskar's rendition at a Congress session in 1923. Das argued the Congress neglected 'Vande Mataram,' highlighting a lack of discussion regarding the song in the Constituent Assembly.

While BJP members pressed for historical clarity, YSRCP's S Niranjan Reddy urged a forward-looking reimagining to resonate with India's young demographic. The call for political unity using 'Vande Mataram' as a unifying symbol echoed amid contrasting views, signaling the song's ongoing cultural and political significance.

