Karnataka's Leadership Dynamics: No Rift, Just Speculations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed rumors of leadership rift with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, following remarks by CM's son, Yathindra. Reassuring unity, he highlighted party high command's role in decisions, amid speculations of power-sharing and potential leadership change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political landscape sees speculation over leadership dynamics as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar assured that there are no differences with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Remarks by Siddaramaiah's son, Congress MLC Yathindra, sparked debates about potential leadership changes, although Shivakumar remained calm, emphasizing unity.

The situation unfolded amid intensified rumors that a power-sharing arrangement, allegedly from 2023, may catalyze a change of guard. Shivakumar, however, dismissed such claims, pointing out the seamless working relationship with the Chief Minister. They recently engaged in 'breakfast diplomacy' to underscore the board's cohesion.

Congress MLCs, including Channaraj Hattiholi and Belur Gopalakrishna, reacted to Yathindra's statements calling for restraint. Hattiholi clarified a social media error depicting Shivakumar as Chief Minister, while others warned against divisive comments that fuel opposition narratives. The decision-making reins, all suggest, rest with the Congress high command.

