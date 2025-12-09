Left Menu

Youth Congress Rallies Against IndiGo: Passenger Rights Under Siege

Mumbai Youth Congress activists protested at Mumbai's international airport against disruptions in IndiGo services. Led by Zeenat Shabreen, they accused the airline of flight cancellations, delays, and mismanagement, demanding financial penalties, compensation for affected passengers, and greater accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:30 IST
Youth Congress Rallies Against IndiGo: Passenger Rights Under Siege
demonstration
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, activists from the Mumbai Youth Congress staged a protest at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, challenging IndiGo's operational disruptions. Demonstrators, guided by Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabreen, raised their voices against alleged arbitrary flight cancellations and mistreatment of passengers.

Shabreen condemned the airline's practices, labeling them as an affront to passenger rights and announcing that the Congress would not accept a lack of accountability from India's leading airline.

In response to the perceived mismanagement, the Youth Congress urged the imposition of strict financial penalties on IndiGo, mandatory compensation for affected travelers, and a reevaluation of responsibilities to curb further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025