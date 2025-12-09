Youth Congress Rallies Against IndiGo: Passenger Rights Under Siege
Mumbai Youth Congress activists protested at Mumbai's international airport against disruptions in IndiGo services. Led by Zeenat Shabreen, they accused the airline of flight cancellations, delays, and mismanagement, demanding financial penalties, compensation for affected passengers, and greater accountability.
On Tuesday, activists from the Mumbai Youth Congress staged a protest at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, challenging IndiGo's operational disruptions. Demonstrators, guided by Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabreen, raised their voices against alleged arbitrary flight cancellations and mistreatment of passengers.
Shabreen condemned the airline's practices, labeling them as an affront to passenger rights and announcing that the Congress would not accept a lack of accountability from India's leading airline.
In response to the perceived mismanagement, the Youth Congress urged the imposition of strict financial penalties on IndiGo, mandatory compensation for affected travelers, and a reevaluation of responsibilities to curb further incidents.
